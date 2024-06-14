Gallant slams France, says Israel would not join it in security committee

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel would not be a part of a trilateral committee to regulate the security situation on the border with Lebanon, in a Friday post on X, formerly Twitter.

"While the State of Israel is fighting the most just war in its history, France has shown hostility and enmity against us, while blatantly ignoring the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists against children and women - just because they are Jews," Gallant wrote.

בשעה שמדינת ישראל נלחמת במלחמה הצודקת ביותר בתולדותיה, צרפת הוכיחה עוינות ואיבה כנגדנו, תוך התעלמות בוטה ממעשי הזוועה שביצעו מחבלי החמאס נגד ילדים ונשים - רק בשל היותם יהודים.לא נהיה שותפים לוועדה להסדרת המצב הביטחוני בגבול הצפון אם צרפת תקח בה חלק. — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) June 14, 2024

"We will not be partners in the committee to regulate the security situation on the northern border if France takes part in it," he concluded.

In the English version of the tweet, Gallant simply stated, "Israel will not be a party to the trilateral framework proposed by France," without conditioning Israel's participation in the agreement with that of France.

Gallant's comments come amid push for diplomatic solution in North

France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy, June 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)

On Thursday, at a G7 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said the United States, France, and Israel had agreed to work together to step up efforts to push forward a roadmap presented by Paris earlier this year to defuse tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

France and the United States have, in recent months, worked to try to defuse tensions, with Paris submitting written proposals to both sides aimed at stopping worsening exchanges between them on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

"With the United States we agreed on the principle of a trilateral (contact group), Israel, the United States and France to advance on the roadmap that we proposed and we will do the same with the Lebanese authorities," Macron told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

According to Walla correspondent Barak Ravid in a post on X, the idea for talks between Israel, France, and the US regarding Lebanon was initially an Israeli initiative that was agreed to by France and, ultimately, the US.

However, in late May, the French ban of Israeli companies from the Eurosatory arms fair due to the military operation in Rafah led Israel to revise its trajectory, with Gallant's comment constituting the response to the ban.

Ravid cited an Israeli official as saying, "We will conduct the talks on the issue of Lebanon with the US, and we will not give France this right while they are defaming us in the world by excluding us from an arms exhibition."