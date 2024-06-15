Jerusalem Post
French court extends ban on Eurosatory 2024 arms conference to Israeli citizens

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 15, 2024 16:27

The District Court in France extended the ban on Israeli participation in the  Eurosatory 2024 global arms conference to any Israeli citizen or intermediary of an Israeli business on Saturday.

Last month, the French Defense Ministry ordered the organizers to prohibit the Israeli defense industry from setting up a booth at the event. 

The Defense Ministry said that “conditions are no longer met to host Israeli companies at the show at a time when the president is calling for Israel to cease operations in Rafah.”



