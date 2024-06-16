Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Shooting at Michigan water park, at least nine wounded - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 16, 2024 03:17

At least nine people were shot at a water recreation park in Rochester Hills, Michigan, including an 8 year old, according to a Saturday night CNN report. 

“We had an active shooter at the splash pad,” said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in a post on Facebook.

In a news conference, the Sheriff, Michael Bouchard, said the "suspect fired “potentially 28 times” and is contained at an address near the scene."

The shooting took place at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, 27 miles north of Detroit.  

This is a developing story.

