Young Americans to attend anti-Israel, anti-US ‘hatefest’ with Chinese ties

This weekend, a conference defying so-called American imperialism titled "The People’s Conference for Palestine" is scheduled to take place in a public-funded venue in Detroit, Michigan.

The event is organized by groups with reported ties to the Chinese government, featuring Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-affiliated figures.

As part of the event's promotion, the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), one of the organizers, shared an endorsement video by Salah Salah, one of the founding members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which the US has recognized as a terror organization since 1997. The PFLP previously referred to Salah as a “historic leader.”

“I call on the members of the Arab community and supporters of our cause to participate in the People’s Conference,” Salah said in his recording from Lebanon, “[the Zionist forces] offer a new model of Nazism… participation in the conference is crucial to set a strategy for unified action,” said the leader of the terrorist organization in the video.

One speaker at the event is Wisam Rafeedie, a self-admitted member of the PFLP. According to Amnesty International and the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, Rafeedie also ran a clandestine publishing house for the PFLP during the 1980s. Another example of a critical speaker is Sana’ Daqqa, wife of Walid Daqqa, a PFLP member who was indicted of kidnapping and murdering an Israeli soldier in 1984 and who died last month in an Israeli prison. MEMBERS OF the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) aim their weapons at an effigy depicting US President Donald Trump as they ride a truck during a protest in Gaza City. (credit: REUTERS)

The PFLP, it is worth noting, explicitly boasted about its active participation in the October 7 massacre, in which 1,200 people were murdered by Palestinian terrorists, with an additional 240 taken hostage in Gaza (some of whom are reportedly being held by the PFLP). Hamas and the PFLP have also been coordinating their activities in Gaza and their joint stance concerning potential hostage release deals.

The gathering is scheduled to take place at Detroit’s Huntington Place this Friday, May 24-26. The venue is administered by the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority (DRFCA), comprised of representatives selected by the Governor of Michigan, the Mayor of Detroit, and county executives. Apparently, the DRFCA receives state funding from Michigan’s Convention Fund, and, in other words, a public-funded venue will be hosting a conference endorsed by the PFLP, which will be hosting a PFLP militant and the wife of a PFLP terrorist.

The organizers: Anti-American and terror-supporting groups with ties to China

Seemingly referring to the recent escalation in anti-Israel and anti-American protests across US and global campuses, the conference organizers stated on their website that “all backers of Zionism, Israel, and US imperialism have been put on notice” and claim this is a time “to strengthen our relationships, our strategies, our tactics, and our unity for the struggle ahead.”

The conference will feature over 20 speakers affiliated with one of the main event organizers, the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), a group that frequently voices support for terrorists, including members of the PFLP, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis. PYM also celebrated and supported the October 7 Hamas massacres on social media.

One organizer of the conference is National Students in Justice for Palestine (NSJP), a US-based group that endorsed designated terror organizations in the past and who led in large part the violent anti-police and pro-Hamas rallies on US campuses.

A second organizer is The People's Forum (TPF), a Manhattan-based NGO that constantly fosters activities sympathizing with America’s enemies, including China, North Korea, Iran, and Palestinian terrorist organizations such as the PFLP. TPF is primarily funded by Marxist activist and capital owner Neville Roy Singham, who lives in Shanghai and has alleged links to the Chinese government, with whom he reportedly works on propaganda affairs.

TPF has also been subject to increased scrutiny due to its activities in the wake of the October 7 massacre, including by Congress, with senators such as Marco Rubio calling to investigate whether they are complying with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Likewise, House Representative Anthony D’Esposito, a House Homeland Security Committee member, called on the IRS to investigate The People’s Forum for potentially “advancing the agenda of those who advocate violence against our country.”

Huntington Place has yet to respond to The Jerusalem Post’s inquiries.