Hamas Qatar-based leader Ismail Haniyeh said the group's response to the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal is consistent with the principles put forward by US President Joe Biden's plan, in a televised speech on the occasion of the Islamic Eid al-Adha on Sunday.
Hamas Leader: group's response to Gaza ceasefire aligns with Biden's plan
Hamas leader says group's response to latest Gaza ceasefire proposal 'consistent' with principles of Biden's plan
By REUTERS06/16/2024 09:26 AM
By REUTERS06/16/2024 05:29 AM
By REUTERS06/15/2024 06:43 PM
By REUTERS06/15/2024 04:41 PM