Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas Leader: group's response to Gaza ceasefire aligns with Biden's plan

Hamas leader says group's response to latest Gaza ceasefire proposal 'consistent' with principles of Biden's plan

By REUTERS

Hamas Qatar-based leader Ismail Haniyeh said the group's response to the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal is consistent with the principles put forward by US President Joe Biden's plan, in a televised speech on the occasion of the Islamic Eid al-Adha on Sunday.

Hackers claim to have broken into computers of kibbutz Ma'agan Michael
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 09:34 AM
Prisoners take two employees hostage in Russia's detention center
By REUTERS
06/16/2024 09:26 AM
Protesters against gov. block roads across Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 08:50 AM
IDF announces humanitarian pause in Salah al-Din area of Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 07:47 AM
UKMTO gets report of incident 40 nautical miles south of al Mukha, Yemen
By REUTERS
06/16/2024 05:29 AM
Nearby Iranian ship ignores distress call of ship attacked by Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 03:06 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens in Upper Galilee were false alarms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2024 01:38 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 11:50 PM
IDF strikes in Central Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 11:15 PM
Fire breaks out near Kissufim from rocket impact, none wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 09:43 PM
IDF intercepts suspicious aerial target from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 07:53 PM
Dutch tourist missing on Greek island found dead - police
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 06:43 PM
Gallant accepts invitation to Washington, Pentagon spokesperson says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 05:26 PM
UKMTO says ship on fire evacuated after attack by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
06/15/2024 04:41 PM
French court prohibits entry to arms conference for employees of Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2024 04:24 PM