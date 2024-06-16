Israel's 'tactical pause' in Rafah can be seen as defeat - analysis

Israel’s decision to begin a “tactical pause of military activity” in military activity along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din road is being closely examined in the region. The pause may not affect the entire Gaza Strip but it comes amid the Eid al Adha holiday this week. It comes amid a sense that the IDF’s operation in Rafah could be reduced or even wrapped up soon.

Israel’s operations in Gaza have seen other pauses in activity. During the initial stages of the war, there were pauses in fighting along Salah al-Din road so that people could flee northern Gaza. Salah al-Din is the major road that runs from southern Gaza to northern Gaza. It runs throughout the center, connecting Khan Yunis with Gaza City.

The IDF said “as part of ongoing efforts by the IDF and COGAT, to increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and following additional related discussions with the UN and international organizations, starting yesterday (Saturday), a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 08:00 until 19:00 every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards.”

Hamas never changes

Al-Ain media in the UAE initially characterized this as a “ceasefire” in an article but then used the term “truce” in a headline. This provides some insight into the questions being raised by this decision in the region. It may be greeted positively in the Gulf, a gesture showing Israel is keen to make sure there is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza during the holiday. This could lead to other pauses in Gaza. However, in the past when the IDF withdrew or paused, Hamas never changed. Hamas continues to hold hostages. Hamas never pauses. Nahal Brigade Combat Team operating in Rafah , Gaza Strip, June 7, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hamas made this clear in a statement to Al-Mayadeen, the pro-Iran media outlet. According to the report, which is based on statements from Hamas, the terrorists continue to target IDF troops. In one claim they say that an IDF “armored force was trapped in a minefield prepared in advance at the Nabulsi Junction, southwest of Gaza City.” The report claimed that Hamas detonated an explosion, killing and wounding soldiers. In another incident, Hamas claimed they fired 60mm mortars at the IDF in Zaytun. Hamas also claimed to have ambushed Rafah.

Other terrorist groups such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad also published details about their attacks. Terrorists shot at a small quadcopter drone in Khan Younis, targeted IDF forces in the Netzarim corridor and targeted a tank, the report said. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad even claimed to “celebrate Eid Al-Adha in their own way, and published a video entitled: ‘Eid Al-Adha Mubarak... Happy New Year.’ The scenes showed some of its fighters during the process of manufacturing missiles.”

The contrast is clear. The IDF is doing a tactical pause in a certain area, while Hamas and other terror groups are increasing their attacks. Although the pause may be looked on favorably in the Gulf, it is not clear what will happen in Gaza.