High Court hearing on Ben Gvir law in session, Police Commissioner expected to oppose

The High Court held a hearing on Tuesday to discuss petitions against the amendment to the so called 'Ben Gvir law' that subordinates the police to the National Security Minister, Israeli media reported.

Acting President of the Supreme Court Uzi Fogelman said the amendments would be a "very severe violation of civil rights".

Judge Yehiel Kosher: said that "Minister Ben Gvir refused to agree in the amendment of the police order that he would act in a state manner, because he considered it a personal insult."

Judge Yael Wilner added: "The Shin Bet law has a statehood clause - why not here? A court hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, on petitions against Minister Ben Gvir's police regulations bill, on June 18, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai is expected to give a statement to the judges, opposing the amendment.

The representative of the Knesset at the High Court hearing on the Ben Gvir Law, attorney Yitzhak Brett, said the law "does not change the distribution of powers between the minister and the police officers and does not grant him the authority to intervene in operative decisions of the police."

'Effectively a militia'

Dr. Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, said at the start of the session: "We have seen everything that we have warned against come true in the last year and a half. We have seen the minister [Ben Gvir] meddling in the policy regarding investigations, we have seen the minister meddling in operative law enforcement policy, we have seen the minister meddling in appointments policy, and we have seen the minister for all intents and purposes running the police."

"This is an abnormal situation, where the police is effectively a militia at the service of the minister. We live in a democratic country, and so we insist that the amendment to the Police Ordinance be repealed, that the Israel Police be an institution of the state, subject only to the rule of law."