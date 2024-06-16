IDF backtracks on Rafah tactical truce after Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir lash out

The IDF appeared to have backed down from plans for an eleven-hour 'tactical pause' in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday morning after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "unacceptable" and ordered for the decision to be reversed.

An early Sunday statement by the Israeli military, sent exclusively in English, noted that the pause would have taken place between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. along the road leading from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to Salah al-Din.

The IDF initially stated that the pause of military operations in the area would be carried out for humanitarian purposes.

Netanyahu: Eleven-hour tactical pause in Rafah is unacceptable

Following the IDF's announcement, Netanyahu sent a statement through a "senior Israeli official," stressing that "when the prime minister heard the reports of a humanitarian pause for 11 hours this morning, he clarified to his military secretary that it is unacceptable.

"Following examination, [Netanyahu] was reassured that there is no change in the IDF's policy and that military operations in Rafah will continue as planned." An Israeli medic walks near soldiers and an ambulance after Hamas claimed responsibility for an attack on Kerem Shalom crossing, May 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Following Netanyahu's statement, the IDF released a Hebrew-language clarification stating that "there is no pause in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip or Rafah. Additionally, no changes have been made to the entry of humanitarian goods to the Strip."

Ben-Gvir: The evil fool who made this decision must resign

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich took the opportunity to attack decision-makers in the IDF for the proposed tactical pause.

"The management of humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip...has been lackluster for the past few months," the finance minister wrote on social media. "The IDF Spokesperson's detached statement did not reflect any change happening on the ground.

"The problem is that the IDF's general staff is completely detached from the feeling among the troops on the ground...it's that it would publish such a statement on the day in which we bury 11 of our best fighters. It's that it focuses all day on creating international legitimacy instead of leaving that to the political echelon instead of centering its attention on winning the war."

Ben-Gvir called on the "evil fool who decided on a tactical pause" to resign from their position in a post on X. Ben-Gvir, who claimed that the decision "was not brought to a cabinet vote and is contrary to its decisions.

The national security minister continued, writing, "It's time to...stop the crazy and delusional approach which only leads to deaths and fallen soldiers." His comments were later condemned by former Labor leader MK Merav Michaeli, who accused Ben-Gvir of attempting to "shift the responsibility of October onto the IDF.

"It will not help you. The bloodstains are on your hands, and the receipt will come."