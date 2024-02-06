It's time for Ben-Gvir to shut up - editorial

If there is one message we could send to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, it would be: Shut up. Ben-Gvir is just one politician, but he has caused so much damage, that it is about time for us to speak a bit less diplomatically. If only Ben-Gvir would devote his time to ensuring that Israelis had national security as much as he does giving interviews to Israeli media – perhaps Israel’s security would be a bit more stable. Earlier this week, he gave his first interview with an international news outlet since his election to the government in December 2022. In the interview, the far-right chairman of Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) took a swipe at US President Joe Biden, telling Dov Leiber of The Wall Street Journal that “Instead of giving us his full backing, Biden is busy with humanitarian aid and fuel [to Gaza], which goes to Hamas. If Trump [were] in power, the US conduct would be completely different.”

Is Ben-Gvir trying to make a fool of Israel's allies?

Ben-Gvir issued a stern warning, stating his firm opposition to any agreement with Hamas that would result in the release of thousands of Palestinians imprisoned for terrorism-related charges, or would conclude the military offensive without Hamas’s complete defeat.In Bnei Brak, a city just outside Tel Aviv known for its ultra-Orthodox majority, Ben-Gvir highlighted to the WSJ the critical juncture at which Netanyahu finds himself.