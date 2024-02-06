It's time for Ben-Gvir to shut up - editorial

If there is one message we could send to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, it would be: Shut up. Ben-Gvir is just one politician, but he has caused so much damage, that it is about time for us to speak a bit less diplomatically.If only Ben-Gvir would devote his time to ensuring that Israelis had national security as much as he does giving interviews to Israeli media – perhaps Israel’s security would be a bit more stable.Earlier this week, he gave his first interview with an international news outlet since his election to the government in December 2022. In the interview, the far-right chairman of Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) took a swipe at US President Joe Biden, telling Dov Leiber of The Wall Street Journal that “Instead of giving us his full backing, Biden is busy with humanitarian aid and fuel [to Gaza], which goes to Hamas. If Trump [were] in power, the US conduct would be completely different.”Ben-Gvir issued a stern warning, stating his firm opposition to any agreement with Hamas that would result in the release of thousands of Palestinians imprisoned for terrorism-related charges, or would conclude the military offensive without Hamas’s complete defeat.In Bnei Brak, a city just outside Tel Aviv known for its ultra-Orthodox majority, Ben-Gvir highlighted to the WSJ the critical juncture at which Netanyahu finds himself.
Is Ben-Gvir trying to make a fool of Israel's allies?
While Israel is at, arguably, the most significant war it’s ever experienced, Ben-Gvir tried to humiliate our most valuable ally. Biden has become a hero to most Israelis. His speeches about his support for Israel went viral; pop singer Hanan Ben-Ari even uses part of his speech in a popular song about the war: “We have nowhere else to go,” a line Biden heard from then-prime minister Golda Meir in 1973 and has since repeated many times.Ben-Gvir has been controversial for his hate speech against Arabs and his previous display of a portrait of mass murderer Baruch Goldstein, and was convicted of supporting the terrorist group Kach and espousing Kahanism, a racist ideology. Under his leadership, Otzma Yehudit won six seats in 2022, contributing to the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.