Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

State comptroller asks Prime Minister's Office to hand over documents

By MAARIV

Following the High Court's decision to stop the military rank review, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman contacted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday and demanded that all documents on the secret discussions that had not yet been forwarded to him be handed over.

In a letter he sent to Netanyahu's chief of staff Tzachi Braverman, the comptroller wrote, "The interim decision of The High Court was not intended to lead to a halt of all audits of all audited entities that operated in connection with the Iron Swords War."

According to him, "the discovery of the documents has no effect on the 'attention of the commanders', which is the basic reasoning behind the request of the IDF and the Shin Bet to suspend the state audit procedures against them."

"They handed me documents from discussions held by Netanyahu," Englman told the Prime Minister's Office.



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Knesset begins discussion on the haredi draft exemption law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 12:37 PM
US wants to avoid 'greater war' along tense Lebanon-Israel border
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 12:13 PM
Volker Turk: Situation in West Bank 'drastically deteriorating'
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 12:11 PM
Islamic Jihad sniper cell commander eliminated in IDF airstrike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 10:55 AM
France cancels decision to ban Israelis from arms exhibition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 10:47 AM
Man stabs mother to death in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 07:58 AM
Israeli artillery strikes targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 07:30 AM
Peru struck by earthquake in Northern region
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 07:01 AM
Gallant endorses a Gilboa regional council's security plan
By SHAKED SADEH
06/18/2024 06:19 AM
North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 05:28 AM
Maldives pauses ban on Israelis as law could ban Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2024 03:23 AM
Alarm in Gaza border community Sufa was false
By MAARIV
06/18/2024 03:23 AM
US military destroys Houthi radars, uncrewed surface vessel and drone
By REUTERS
06/18/2024 02:27 AM
Police arrest protesters who attempting to enter Netanyahu's house
By SHLOMI HELLER , DR. ITAY GAL
06/17/2024 11:34 PM
US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Kamaran Island
By REUTERS
06/17/2024 08:15 PM