State comptroller asks Prime Minister's Office to hand over documents

Following the High Court's decision to stop the military rank review, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman contacted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday and demanded that all documents on the secret discussions that had not yet been forwarded to him be handed over.

In a letter he sent to Netanyahu's chief of staff Tzachi Braverman, the comptroller wrote, "The interim decision of The High Court was not intended to lead to a halt of all audits of all audited entities that operated in connection with the Iron Swords War."

According to him, "the discovery of the documents has no effect on the 'attention of the commanders', which is the basic reasoning behind the request of the IDF and the Shin Bet to suspend the state audit procedures against them."

"They handed me documents from discussions held by Netanyahu," Englman told the Prime Minister's Office.