Israel's state comptroller to probe transfer of funds to Hamas

Israel's State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman requested government documents on the transfer of funds to Hamas as part of his office's investigation into the October 7 massacre, Israeli media reported Thursday.

As per reports, Englman sent a letter to the Prime Minister's Office director-general Yossi Shelley, as well as to Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and National Security Council head Tzachi Hangebi, demanding documents relating to 27 items under investigation by the comptroller's office.

These 27 items include, along with the transfer of funds to Hamas, documents pertaining to the construction of the Gaza border fence as well as cabinet discussions on efforts made to stifle terror tunnels from the Strip.

Englman's office had already begun the investigation process upon procurement of Shin Bet computers and documents, reports noted.

According to Israeli media, sources within the government criticized Englman's conduct and urgency to investigate the October 7 massacre. Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs was reportedly denied a request to delay the state comptroller's probe by six months.

IDF chief, state comptroller to meet on Israeli military's cooperation

Englman was also set to meet with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi "soon" after the two exchanged verbal jabs over the comptroller's insistence to launch the probe before the IDF ends its war on Hamas in Gaza.

Halevi claimed last week that although the military was undertaking its probe independently and the IDF was supportive of a postwar state commission of inquiry, distracting the IDF mid-war with comptroller inquiries would be dangerous. Advertisement

Englman then dismissed the IDF chief's objections, demanding that Halevi meet with him one-on-one in the near future to finalize the details of how the IDF will cooperate with the comptroller’s probe.

This is a developing story.