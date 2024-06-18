IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon

In the past hour, Israel Air Force (IAF) jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, the military said on Tuesday night.

Among the targets that were attacked were several infrastructures in the Taybeh, Odaisseh, Jibbain, and Ayta ash Shab areas of southern Lebanon.

IDF strikes terror targets in southern Lebanon. June 18, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The IDF further stated that earlier on Tuesday, the military had successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target above the maritime space in the Gesher Haziv area.

No alert sounded.