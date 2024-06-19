Canada preparing to list Iran's IRGC as a terrorist group, says CBC

Canada is preparing to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and could make an announcement as early as this week, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Wednesday.

The CBC, citing multiple sources, said the details of the measure had not been finalized.

Opposition legislators have long demanded the IRGC be listed but the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far declined, saying to do so risked unintended consequences.

In October 2022, Ottawa said such a move might unfairly capture Iranians in Canada who had fled the country but were conscripted into the force when still in Iran.