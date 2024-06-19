Jerusalem Post
Canada preparing to list Iran's IRGC as a terrorist group, says CBC

By REUTERS

Canada is preparing to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and could make an announcement as early as this week, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Wednesday.

The CBC, citing multiple sources, said the details of the measure had not been finalized.

Opposition legislators have long demanded the IRGC be listed but the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far declined, saying to do so risked unintended consequences.

In October 2022, Ottawa said such a move might unfairly capture Iranians in Canada who had fled the country but were conscripted into the force when still in Iran.

Macron demands schools address antisemitism after Jewish girl raped
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:53 PM
Sunak to lose seat in UK elections
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:01 PM
IDF states new security guidelines near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 06:26 PM
Shortage of mariners willing to sail due to Houthi attacks
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 05:58 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Tyre, Khiam in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 04:32 PM
Knesset approves freezing municipal tax rate in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 01:16 PM
North Korea pact includes mutual defense clause, Putin says
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 12:44 PM
Hezbollah announces death of one operative in Yaron - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 11:50 AM
Court charges West Bank men with 3.5 years for attack on Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 11:46 AM
IAF jet targets Hezbollah terrorists entering military facility
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 10:36 AM
Syrian officer killed in alleged Israeli drone attack, state media says
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 10:06 AM
Suspicious aerial target crosses Gaza Strip, no reported injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 07:07 AM
US soldier sentenced to nearly four years in Russia's penal colony
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 06:19 AM
Palestinian report castualties in Israeli IDF attack in Rafah, Gaza
By WALLA!
06/19/2024 03:34 AM
US military says it destroyed nine Houthi drones in the past 24 hours
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 01:10 AM