IRGC chief claims Iran's security is due to foiling Israeli 'espionage services'

In a speech on Saturday, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami claimed that the Iranian regime's security is based on its capabilities of foiling Israeli "espionage services." In his remarks, Salami reiterated the regime's position that the security of Muslims worldwide, as well as Palestinians, hinges on the eradication of the State of Israel.

Iran's security

He stated, "Undoubtedly, the stable security and rare peace of Islamic Iran today in the context of the storm of plots of the domination system and Zionism and major battles with the espionage services of the enemies of the revolution."

In his statement, he also emphasized the Iranian regime's steadfast commitment to Palestinian militant groups such as Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with the possibility of the northern front opening between Israel and Hezbollah.

Salami is known for fiery rhetoric targeting Israel and the US, and he is vastly responsible for coordinating Iran's militias and proxy forces throughout the Middle East, such as Hezbollah and other Shiite militant groups, including those that have attacked US forces.

Connections to Soleimani

Following the assassination of Qassem Soleimani in early 2020 by an American drone strike, Salami spoke at his funeral and promised to avenge his death by retaliation against the US. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami participates in a commemoration of Arbaeen in Tehran, Iran September 6, 2023. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

In December, Salami was quoted by Islamic Republic state media and stated that the "collapse of the fake Israeli regime" was imminent and that the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war created new antipathy to Israel, citing the rising pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the globe.

Tensions have been on the rise between Iran and Israel, as Iran continues to militarily and financially support its proxies and militias, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, with Israel retaliating to such threats in the region, such as Israel's involvement in attacks on Iranian gas pipelines last week.