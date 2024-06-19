Jerusalem Post
Macron demands schools address antisemitism after Jewish girl raped

By REUTERS

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday asked schools to hold a "discussion hour" on racism and antisemitism this week, after the rape of a Jewish girl in a Paris suburb added to France's charged social climate ahead of elections.

Three teenagers were arrested this week following a complaint from a 12-year-old girl from Courbevoie, west of Paris, who told police she had been gang-raped while being insulted with antisemitic slurs, the Nanterre public prosecution office said.

The president on Wednesday asked education minister Nicole Belloubet "to organize a discussion in all schools on the fight against antisemitism and racism, to prevent hate speech with serious consequences from infiltrating schools," Macron's office said.

Canada preparing to list Iran's IRGC as a terrorist group, says CBC
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:22 PM
Sunak to lose seat in UK elections
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:01 PM
IDF states new security guidelines near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 06:26 PM
Shortage of mariners willing to sail due to Houthi attacks
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 05:58 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Tyre, Khiam in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 04:32 PM
Knesset approves freezing municipal tax rate in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 01:16 PM
North Korea pact includes mutual defense clause, Putin says
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 12:44 PM
Hezbollah announces death of one operative in Yaron - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 11:50 AM
Court charges West Bank men with 3.5 years for attack on Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 11:46 AM
IAF jet targets Hezbollah terrorists entering military facility
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 10:36 AM
Syrian officer killed in alleged Israeli drone attack, state media says
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 10:06 AM
Suspicious aerial target crosses Gaza Strip, no reported injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 07:07 AM
US soldier sentenced to nearly four years in Russia's penal colony
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 06:19 AM
Palestinian report castualties in Israeli IDF attack in Rafah, Gaza
By WALLA!
06/19/2024 03:34 AM
US military says it destroyed nine Houthi drones in the past 24 hours
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 01:10 AM