The IDF struck and destroyed a launch site on Thursday that was placed by the Islamic Jihad inside the humanitarian zone in a Khan Yunis shelter, the military announced on Friday morning.

The IDF emphasized that prior to the strike, various measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians.

"Terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to place weapons and terrorist infrastructure amid the civilian population, endangering them and using them as a human shield," the IDF statement said.