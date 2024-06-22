IDF responds to allegations of firing on World Food Program workers

Following a Friday report regarding gunfire heard near teams of World Food Program workers along the Humanitarian Route from the Kerem Shalom Crossing, a Saturday IDF investigation noted that while Israeli forces acted to neutralize two gunmen who posed a threat to troops in the area, no danger was posed to the aid workers.

The IDF emphasized that the gunmen were not close to the UN team during the strike.

The military noted that the UN workers were not the target of the operation and were not harmed as a result of the military's strike on the terrorist operatives.

Separately, regarding reports of a shooting incident in the Al Mawasi area on Friday, the IDF stated that it is examining the incident, and according to an initial inquiry, there was no direct attack carried out by the IDF against a Red Cross facility.

The investigation's findings will be shared with Israel's partners and international officials.