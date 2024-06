Unknown gunmen fired automatic weapons at a synagogue and Orthodox church in Dagestan, Russia, a Russian Interior Ministry official told TASS.

An officer was reportedly killed in the attack and another person was wounded.

The gunmen, who have fled the scene, were said to be driving a white Volkswagen Polo, with a 921 license plate.

A fire broke out at the scene of the attack, although it is currently unclear if the fire is at the synagogue or church.

