In the wake of violent riots at Dagestan airport on Sunday night, a group of Jewish passengers found themselves at risk amidst the chaos. Due to the swift response of authorities, they were evacuated via helicopter to an undisclosed location, ensuring their safety.

The Jerusalem Post obtained an exclusive video showcasing these individuals, seemingly unharmed, having breakfast in what appears to be a hotel or motel dining room in Dagestan on Monday morning.

These passengers had been hidden within the airport complex until police could effectively control the riot situation. The Post also understands that the rescue mission included a helicopter that helped evacuate them swiftly and without risking their lives.

Antisemitic turmoil in Dagestan's airport

The turmoil began when anti-Israel protesters, numbering in the hundreds, launched an attack on the airport, coinciding with the arrival of a "Red Wings" flight from Tel Aviv. Local media reports describe a frenzied scene as residents of Makhachkala, the capital of the Russian Republic of Dagestan, attempted to target Jewish and Israeli passengers aboard the arriving flight.

Jewish travelers evacuated to safety from antisemitic protesters at Dagestan airport in Russia (CREDIT: Families)

As of Monday, the RIA news agency has reported the detainment of 60 individuals, with 150 of the most active protesters identified. The skirmish resulted in nine police officers being injured, two of whom are currently hospitalized. Eyewitness videos from the airport depict demonstrators, primarily young men, waving Palestinian flags, destroying glass barriers, and echoing the chant "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest). Some were even captured on camera attempting to overturn a patrol vehicle.

Local authorities have confirmed twenty people were wounded before the situation could be contained. Security forces further affirmed the safety of all passengers on the inbound flight from Israel.

This incident is the latest in a series of anti-Israel events in the North Caucasus region of Russia. These reactions are believed to be in response to Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Dagestan's local government is reinforcing security measures throughout the republic, which houses an estimated three million residents.

Head of Dagestan province: There is no honor in attacking strangers

Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan, delivered a stern statement condemning the airport attackers: “There is no honor in attacking strangers or in threatening women and children." Melikov emphasized the disgrace brought upon those who previously defended Dagestan in historical conflicts.

Adding a layer of intrigue, Melikov alleged that external forces, specifically from Ukraine, were behind the orchestration of the airport unrest. He singled out the "Morning of Dagestan" channel, accusing it of promoting violence and being operated from Ukrainian territory. This is despite the channel's explicit denial of any ties to Ukraine.

In the broader perspective, Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar reflected on the turbulent times, expressing concern over rising global tensions. He emphasized the importance of mutual respect and unity among the diverse populace of Russia. Other spiritual leaders, including Russian Mufti Ahmad Afandi Abdulaev, have also denounced the violent protest methods adopted at the airport.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Reuters contributed to this report.