Houthis claim attacks on two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean, one hit by uncrewed aerial system

The Yemeni Houthi group said on Sunday its forces had attacked two ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

The first ship, Transworld Navigator, had been targeted in the Red Sea using "an uncrewed surface boat" which led to a direct hit against the ship, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

The second vessel, Stolt Sequoia, was attacked in the Indian Ocean with a number of cruise missiles, he said.

It was not clear when the attacks took place, however UKMTO recorded two attacks in the Indian Ocean on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: A Houthi fighter stands on the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. (credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

UKMTO recorded that one of the ships was hit with an uncrewed aerial system, which damaged the vessel. All crew members are reported to be safe, UKMTO recorded. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Houthis attacking ships in the name of Palestine

He said the ships belonged to companies that "violated the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine."

The Houthis have been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza.

In dozens of attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.