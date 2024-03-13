Stabbing attack at Jerusalem entrance tunnel unfolds, leaving two injured

Two people were injured in a stabbing attack at a checkpoint at the entrance to Jerusalem early on Wednesday morning, the IDF confirmed. The attack took place at a tunnel checkpoint in Gush Etzion.

A 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were lightly injured.

According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) Spokesperson, a report was received at around 8:16 to MDA's 101 emergency call center in the Jerusalem Region of two wounded in a stabbing attack near the tunnels checkpoint exiting Jerusalem.

Medical first responders on the scene

Shortly after the attack, MDA EMTs and paramedics were at the scene treating and evacuating the injured, who were in mild and moderate condition to Shaare Tzedek Hospital.

Shilo Ettinger, a United Hatzalah volunteer EMT at the scene said "I was on a bus (with basic dressing equipment), and a few seconds after we passed the checkpoint we heard gunshots. I told the bus driver that I was a United Hatzalah EMT and he allowed me to get off to help the wounded. I arrived at the scene in about half a minute, and I provided initial treatment to a young man and woman suffering from stab wounds. At this stage, their condition is defined as mild and mild to moderate." The knife used in the stabbing near Jerusalem city entrance, March 13, 2024. (credit: MAARIV)

Security forces killed the terrorist.

Gush Etzion mayor responds to terror attack

In response to Wednesday's attack, the mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council Shlomo Ne'eman stated "This morning we are dealing with a nation whose main ritual during its most important holiday is to carry out terrorist attacks. The people of Israel will not be intimidated by these barbarians, nor will they sever our eternal connection to the Land of Israel."

This is a developing story.