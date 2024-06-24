Pro-Palestinian demonstrators violently clash with Jews outside of LA synagogue - report

Footage circulating on X, formally known as Twitter, showed a violent fight that broke out on Sunday between pro-Palestinian protestors and Jews outside of a Los Angeles synagogue.
The video, posted on the X account of Kan News, showed pro-Palestinian protestors wearing keffiyehs and carrying Palestinian flags as they hit and attacked visibly observant Jews.
This is a developing story.
דיווחים בארה"ב: קטטות פרצו בין מפגינים פרו-פלסטינים למפגינים פרו-ישראלים, מחוץ לבית כנסת בלוס אנג'לס | תיעוד@itamargalit pic.twitter.com/fQcXshl4vg— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 23, 2024