Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators violently clash with Jews outside of LA synagogue - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Footage circulating on X, formally known as Twitter, showed a violent fight that broke out on Sunday between pro-Palestinian protestors and Jews outside of a Los Angeles synagogue.

The video, posted on the X account of Kan News, showed pro-Palestinian protestors wearing keffiyehs and carrying Palestinian flags as they hit and attacked visibly observant Jews. 

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Pro-Palestinian demonstration - day - Headline
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meets US Senator Lindsey Graham
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2024 01:37 AM
Prime Minister's Office: 'Hamas is the one who opposes the deal'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2024 12:23 AM
IDF in Lebanon could increase risk of broader war, US general says
By REUTERS
06/23/2024 11:40 PM
Explosions heard near wall separating Tulkarm and Bat Hefer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 10:07 PM
Anti-tank missile lightly wounds two, hits house in Metula area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 09:42 PM
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah terror structures in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 09:28 PM
Senior US official criticizes Netanyahu over weapons shipments video
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 08:00 PM
IDF and Shin Bet strike terrorists using UNRWA sites in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 07:26 PM
IDF soldier severely wounded from UAV impact left surgery, is stable
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 03:44 PM
Two hospitalized in serious condition due to COVID complications
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 11:54 AM
Man throws bag of dog poop in antisemitic attack
By MICHAEL STARR
06/23/2024 11:49 AM
Israel Police reiterates prohibition of Israelis entering Area A
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 09:50 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists, infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 08:38 AM
Healthcare system to protest for an hour over police violence
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
06/23/2024 07:44 AM
US military says it destroyed three Houthi vessels in Red Sea
By REUTERS
06/23/2024 05:34 AM