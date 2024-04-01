Israeli forces arrest sister of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh

Israeli security forces arrested the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tel Sheva on suspicion of having ties to Hamas and engaging in incitement and support for terror, Israeli media and the Israel Police reported on Monday morning.

The police statement identified the detained suspect as a close relative of a senior member of Hamas. Media reports noted that the relative was 57-year-old Zebah Abdel Salem Haniyeh.

The operation, dubbed “Early Dawn,” was conducted via a multi-department effort. The police-Shin Bet joint operation culminated in the arrest of Haniyeh in an early morning raid carried out by police, border police, IDF, and the Israel Police aerial unit.

During the raid of Haniyeh’s home compound, security forces reportedly found documents, media, phones, and other evidence indicating her participation in serious security offenses. Israeli security forces during the arrest of Zebah Abdel Salem Haniyeh. April 1, 2024 (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Police seek detention extension

According to the police, Haniyeh is set to be brought before the Beersheba Magistrate's Court later on Monday to seek an extension of her detention.

Commenting on the arrest operation, Southern District Commander Superintendent Amir Cohen emphasized that no effort would be spared in the war against terrorism and that every asset available would be used to ensure peace and security for Israeli citizens.