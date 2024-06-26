Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

White House says it's capable of working with Netanyahu's government, arms continue to flow

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Updated: JUNE 26, 2024 18:29

Benjamin Netanyahu is the elected prime minister of the state of Israel and therefore he is the leader that we will work with, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday. 

"I'm not saying that it's all been smooth in every single instance, including in recent days. But we are not going to respond to every one of the prime minister's political statements in his public pronouncements," Kirby said. "What we're focused on is making sure again, that they have what they need and we believe we're fully capable of doing that with Prime Minister Netanyahu, with this government."

The Biden administration is in constant touch with its Israeli counterparts and arms and ammunition continues to flow, he added. 

"We want to make sure that they have what they need and that commitment will not waver," Kirby said. 

  


Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Hostage and Missing Families Forum head resigns
By WALLA!
06/26/2024 06:30 PM
Hezbollah fires five anti-tank missiles at Metulla in last hour
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 06:05 PM
Israel to export additional quantity of gas from country's gas field
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 05:24 PM
EU's new Anti-Money Laundering Authority is official, seeks chair
By REUTERS
06/26/2024 04:34 PM
China firmly opposes EU sanctions against its firms over Russian links
By REUTERS
06/26/2024 03:39 PM
Russia is working on a 'big' treaty with Iran
By REUTERS
06/26/2024 03:26 PM
IDF shares video showing Hamas projectile being fired at UNICEF convoy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 02:37 PM
Security forces arrest four suspects in overnight West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 02:29 PM
Voting on bill prolonging IDF reserve duty postponed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 12:11 PM
Tulkarm shooting suspect confesses to terror cell activities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 09:47 AM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 08:39 AM
Israel's IDF arrests multiple terror suspects in the West Bank
By AMIR BOHBOT
06/26/2024 06:21 AM
US judge tells WikiLeaks' Assange he will be freed after approving plea
By REUTERS
06/26/2024 05:01 AM
Minors involved in antisemitic rape of French girl claim harassment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 04:30 AM
UKMTO receives report of incident south of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
06/26/2024 04:15 AM