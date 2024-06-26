White House says it's capable of working with Netanyahu's government, arms continue to flow

Benjamin Netanyahu is the elected prime minister of the state of Israel and therefore he is the leader that we will work with, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'm not saying that it's all been smooth in every single instance, including in recent days. But we are not going to respond to every one of the prime minister's political statements in his public pronouncements," Kirby said. "What we're focused on is making sure again, that they have what they need and we believe we're fully capable of doing that with Prime Minister Netanyahu, with this government."

The Biden administration is in constant touch with its Israeli counterparts and arms and ammunition continues to flow, he added.

"We want to make sure that they have what they need and that commitment will not waver," Kirby said.