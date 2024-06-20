Gallant heads to DC in shadow of Bibi-Biden crisis

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is set for meetings in Washington with top American foreign policy and defense officials from Sunday to Tuesday next week, just as a new crisis has erupted between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden.

In the balance is: the future of the war and post-war Gaza policy, the status of weapons sales in a range of areas, Iran policy, and related regional issues.

Due to Netanyahu’s testy relations with Biden and the absence of a fully empowered Israeli foreign minister, Gallant has often been the number two critical interlocutor between the countries.

Tensions between Netanyahu and Biden

Earlier this week, Netanyahu attacked the Biden administration for delaying weapons sales, and then on Wednesday, one of his spokespeople said he had restored American weapons sales.

The reference was to a May public statement by Biden that a shipment of large bombs to Israel was being delayed to make sure that Jerusalem did not use them in an attack on Rafah. U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in this White House handout image taken in the Oval Office in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2024. (credit: The White House/Handout via REUTERS )

However, sources close to Gallant, in the IDF, and in the defense establishment have blamed Netanyahu for aggravating, rather than cleverly quietly navigating the weapons crisis – especially given that the IDF so far is close to taking over Rafah without having significantly upset the US with its conduct of the battle.

Due to the crisis, there are also still questions about exactly who Gallant will meet.

During Gallant’s last Washington trip March 25-26, he met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and multiple times with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Some of those meetings were planned in advance, but some of them were added on after a similar crisis between Netanyahu and Biden in March, when each side cancelled various meetings with the other.

Gallant ended up bridging some of the gaps at the time.

Biden administration postpones Israel meetings

This week also the Biden administration had said it cancelled or postponed meetings which Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Israeli National Security Council Chief Tzahi Hanegbi were due to hold with top US officials in retaliation for Netanyahu’s public attacks.

Some speculated that Netanyahu went after Biden earlier in the week in order to declare that he had solved the weapons crisis on Wednesday before Gallant will arrive in the US in order that the prime minister could take credit.

Instead, a mix of US and Israeli sources seemed unclear about whether Netanyahu's latest attack on Biden had led the US to pause the approval process for Israel to purchase F-15EX aircraft.

Israel had already delayed that process twice: once because of many rounds of elections and a second time more recently, due to disputes between Gallant and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, where Smotrich sought additional oversight and the defense establishment viewed his intervention as attempts to politicize national security.

Israel and the US have wrestled over: whether the IDF should invade Rafah and how to conduct such an invasion, the number of killed Palestinian civilians, the general humanitarian situation in Gaza, Netanyahu’s refusal to propose a “Day After” solution for running Gaza, and whether US weapons support should be conditional on Israel following certain American policy recommendations.