US gov't provided $6.5 billion in security aid to Israel since Oct. 7 - report

Israel has received $6.5 billion in security aid from the United States since October 7, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The report added that nearly half of the aid lasted through May 2024, 7 months after the start of the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza.

“This is a massive, massive undertaking,” a senior administration official told the Washington Post. He added that the totals are an indication of how deep and complex Israel's relationship with the US is.

This aid was a topic of conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and his delegation to Washington this week.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that the Biden administration has been slowing down assistance to Israel.