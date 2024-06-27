Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel transports 68 sick, injured children from Gaza for medical treatment

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF announced on Thursday that it had facilitated the passage of 68 sick and injured children out of Gaza to Egypt and abroad.

The IDF announced it had facilitated their passage in coordination with the US government, Egypt, and the international community.

They stressed that this was part of many efforts carried out by Israel to facilitate medical care in Gaza, including the entry of medical equipment in large quantities, intending to enable and assist the establishment of additional field hospitals.

Half an hour after the announcement, rocket sirens sounded at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Power outages reported in Safed following Hezbollah barrage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 08:09 PM
Air Force eliminate Hezbollah drone operator in southern Lebanon
By ELI ASHKENAZI
06/27/2024 06:45 PM
About a dozen military officers arrested in Bolivia after attempted coup
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 05:27 PM
Seven people taken to Kenya hospital amid anti-government demonstrations
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 04:52 PM
Police arrest Hod Hasharon man for possession of grenades
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 04:49 PM
French government: Extremely concerned by situation in Lebanon
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 04:12 PM
Labor and Meretz parties expected to merge together - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 03:41 PM
IDF does exercises in the North to increase preparedness for escalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 03:41 PM
Rehovot to hold a Pride Parade Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 11:29 AM
Vessel hit by projectile off of Yemen's Hodeidah, Ambrey says
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 11:19 AM
Palestinian leader Abbas set to visit Russia in August, RIA says
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 10:54 AM
IDF attacks terrorists based in a school in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 09:32 AM
Anti-government protesters block Highway 2
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 08:51 AM
Two people killed in Pardess Hanna shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 03:49 AM
IDF strikes in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 12:01 AM