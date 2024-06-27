Israel transports 68 sick, injured children from Gaza for medical treatment

The IDF announced on Thursday that it had facilitated the passage of 68 sick and injured children out of Gaza to Egypt and abroad.

Today (June 27), we facilitated the passage of 68 sick and injured children together with companions from Gaza. This was done via the Kerem Shalom Crossing to Egypt and abroad, in coordination with officials of the US government, Egypt and the international community. This is… pic.twitter.com/LZvyXfeumP — COGAT (@cogatonline) June 27, 2024

The IDF announced it had facilitated their passage in coordination with the US government, Egypt, and the international community.

They stressed that this was part of many efforts carried out by Israel to facilitate medical care in Gaza, including the entry of medical equipment in large quantities, intending to enable and assist the establishment of additional field hospitals.

Half an hour after the announcement, rocket sirens sounded at the Kerem Shalom crossing.