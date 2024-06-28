Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes targets in southern Lebanon following attacks on Galilee

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF announced on Friday that it struck targets in southern Lebanon after several anti-tank missiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward Israel.

No injuries were reported as a result of the anti-tank missiles.

IDF troops identified terrorists operating a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. T The air force subsequently struck the structure and terrorists.

An additional Hezbollah military structure was struck in the area of Chihine in southern Lebanon, while throughout the day, IDF artillery struck targets in the area of Naqoura. 



