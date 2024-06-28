Pentagon denies plans to evacuate US citizens, military personnel from Lebanon

A diplomatic solution in Lebanon is still possible and the best way to avoid a wider regional war in the North, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"We don't want to see a wider regional war, we want to see a de-escalation of tensions," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

Which is why, according to Singh, the Pentagon has sent the amphibious assault ship USS wasp into the eastern Mediterranean Sea this week.

Singh said the Pentagon is not preparing to evacuate US citizens or military personnel at this time.

USS Wasp has many capabilities other than being a military system departure.

"They are in the region to ensure regional stability to deter aggression," she said.