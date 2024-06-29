Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran's UN Mission threatens that 'obliterating war will ensue' if Israel attacks Lebanon

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 29, 2024 03:25

Iran's UN Mission said on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday that if Israel attacks Lebanon, where the terrorist organization Hezbollah is based, with "full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue."

"All options, including the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table," it said in the post.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Bolivian general who led failed coup charged with terrorism
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 02:56 AM
Seven Houthi drones, one ground control station destroyed by US military
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 02:55 AM
Unidentified gunmen attack election vehicle in Iran - state mediaUnident
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 02:11 AM
Judge denies Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss manslaughter charge
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 01:53 AM
Trump cites Supreme Court ruling to call Jan. 6 'hostages' to be freed
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 01:03 AM
North Korea convenes key party meeting after Putin's visit
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 12:38 AM
Trump: Those arrested over January 6 attack should be freed
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 12:12 AM
IDF strike dills Mustafa Yassin southern Lebanon: Hezbollah reports
By MAARIV
06/28/2024 11:21 PM
Russia releases ten Ukrainian hostages, Zelensky says
By REUTERS
06/28/2024 10:27 PM
Two men pulled from Dead Sea, one in serious condition
By YANIR YAGNA
06/28/2024 09:27 PM
US denies plans to withdraw citizens as Israel-Hezbollah ramps up
By HANNAH SARISOHN
06/28/2024 08:34 PM
Iran expands uranium enrichment programs, despite IAEA warning
By REUTERS
06/28/2024 08:02 PM
Blinken discusses Gaza reconstruction and humanitarian aid with UN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2024 07:41 PM
German teen convicted after plotting ISIS attack on Christmas market
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2024 07:06 PM
German FM asks Iran to deescalate Israel-Hamas, Hezbollah conflict
By REUTERS
06/28/2024 05:47 PM