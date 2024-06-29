Iran's UN Mission threatens that 'obliterating war will ensue' if Israel attacks Lebanon

Iran's UN Mission said on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday that if Israel attacks Lebanon, where the terrorist organization Hezbollah is based, with "full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue."

"All options, including the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table," it said in the post.

