'The resistance is doing its duty': Lebanon PM Mikati pushes Israel to cease activities

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated on Saturday that Israel must stop its campaign in Gaza and cease attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reported.

"We are always advocates of peace, and our choice is peace and the implementation of Resolution 1701. Israel must stop its repeated attacks on Lebanon and stop the war in Gaza," the Lebanese prime minister stated. "And everyone must implement International Resolution No. 2735."

"We are with our people," Mikati continued. "The resistance is doing its duty, the Lebanese government is doing its duty, and our goal is to protect the country in every sense of the word.”

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 called for a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line on Israel's border and the areas of Lebanon south of the Litani River.

According to the resolution, the armed personnel and weapons permitted in this zone are restricted to UNIFIL and those of the Lebanese government.

The Israeli military has repeatedly argued that Hezbollah's activities in this area are in violation of the UN resolution.

Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah terrorists

On Saturday, the Israeli military struck Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure operating in the Houla area of southern Lebanon, south of the Litani River.

The IDF reported that after soldiers identified Hezbollah terrorists entering a military structure in the area, the Israel Air Force struck the building.

The IAF also targeted another Hezbollah structure in southern Lebanon, the military stated, adding that an additional Hezbollah terrorist in the Houla area was eliminated.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military noted, the IDF identified two anti-tank missiles that had crossed over into Israeli territory from Lebanon before falling into the area of Misgav Am.

No injuries resulted from the missile fire, and the IDF responded by striking the sources of the fire.