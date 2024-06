Staff-Sergeant Yair Avitan and Sergeant-Major (Res.) Yakir Shmuel Tatelbaum were killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

Avitan, 20, from Ra'anana, served in the 890th Battalion in the Paratroopers' Brigade. The Staff-Sergeant fell in battle in Shejaia.

Taelbaum, 21, from Ma'ale Adumim, served in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade. Sergeant first class (res.) Yakir Shmuel Tatelbaum. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Sergeant-Major (Res.) fell during combat in northern Gaza.