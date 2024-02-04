IDF raids Khan Yunis compound, targets Hamas from land, sea and air

IDF troops of the Paratroopers Brigade eliminated Hamas terrorists in Western Khani Yunis who were located in the vicinity, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated on Sunday.

In addition, the troops raided a compound utilized by the commander of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade, from which he conducted operations. In it, they found AK-47 rifles and ammunition, along with technological means and military equipment.

Combatants of the Givati Brigade also killed a terrorist who approached them with a knife and hurled two grenades at them.

The IDF also said forces found RPGs inside a terrorist’s home. IDF troops are seen operating in the Gaza Strip. February 4, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

In parallel, the fighters also eliminated a terrorist they saw was nearing them.

They subsequently directed an aircraft that targeted and killed two terrorists approaching a building.

Directed by fighters of the 98th Division, an IAF jet eliminated a Palestinian Islamic Jihad sniper, the military noted.

IDF operates in Gaza. February 4, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

IDF targets terrorists from land, air, and sea

In the north of the Strip, fighters of the 401st Brigade eliminated seven Hamas terrorists.

Furthermore, during raids on numerous buildings, the fighters of the brigade located seven Kalashnikov assault rifles, three guns, and military equipment, in addition to ammunition and grenades.

According to the IDF, in the past day, the IAF conducted strikes against various terror targets, infrastructure, and launch sites.

The strikes against Hamas targets were assisted by the navy, which continues to support the ground forces with fire cover and observation from the sea.