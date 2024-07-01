Over a dozen rockets pepper Gaza border communities

Some 18 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip were launched at communities bordering the Palestinian coastal enclave on Monday morning, the Eshkol Regional Council stated.

According to the statement, nearly all of the rockets landed in open areas near the Strip.

"About 18 rockets were launched into our territory, most of them fell in open areas outside the communities, and one rocket was successfully intercepted by an Iron Dome," the council reported. "One of the rockets fell in the area of ​​Kibbutz Holit's fence."

The Eshkol Regional Council includes territory stretching from the border with Egypt and Gaza to north of Be'eri. Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities. July 1, 2024. (credit: Screenshot/Tzeva Adom)

Earlier, the rockets triggered sirens in the Israeli communities in the area.

These sirens first blared in Nir Oz and Ein Hashlosha at 7:57 a.m. local time before being triggered again in various communities, including in Ein Hashlosha, several more times.