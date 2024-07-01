Houthi ships destroyed, soldiers wounded in northern Gaza

(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Some 20 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip were launched at communities bordering the Palestinian coastal enclave on Monday morning, Israeli media reported.

According to the reports, all of the rockets landed in open areas near the Strip.

Earlier, the rockets triggered sirens in the Israeli communities in the area.

These sirens first blared in Nir Oz and Ein Hashlosha at 7:57 a.m. local time before being triggered again in various communities, including in Ein Hashlosha, several more times.