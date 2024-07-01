Houthi ships destroyed, soldiers wounded in northern Gaza
'Post' looks at terror tunnels in Rafah • Netanyahu reiterates need for victory over Hamas
Nearly two dozen rockets pepper Gaza border communities
Some 20 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip were launched at communities bordering the Palestinian coastal enclave on Monday morning, Israeli media reported.
According to the reports, all of the rockets landed in open areas near the Strip.
Earlier, the rockets triggered sirens in the Israeli communities in the area.
These sirens first blared in Nir Oz and Ein Hashlosha at 7:57 a.m. local time before being triggered again in various communities, including in Ein Hashlosha, several more times.
Israel planning on creating 'buffer zone' in Philadelphi Corridor - report
Israel plans on building a "buffer zone" in the Philadelphi Corridor area in the Gaza Strip, Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported on Monday, citing Egyptian sources.
According to KAN, the plan, which is reportedly backed by the US, is supposed to allow the IDF to enter and exit the area following the conclusion of the Rafah operation.
IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
Israel Air Force jets struck Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon overnight, the military said on Monday morning.
Attacks were carried out on military structures in the Kfarkela area and terror infrastructure in the Houla area, El Biyada, and Rab El Thalathine areas of southern Lebanon.
In addition, the military noted that IDF artillery forces fired at the Al-Dahira area to remove a threat.
Military vehicle drives over explosive device in Tulkarm - report
A military vehicle drove over an explosive device in the Nur Shams camp in the West Bank Palestinian city of Tulkarm, Israel's army radio stated on Monday morning, citing Palestinian reports.
The incident occurred during IDF troops' operations in the area, in which the forces were reportedly targeted by more explosives.
Netanyahu insists on victory over Hamas, US seeks hostage deal compromise
Israel has accepted the proposal which Biden unveiled, that would allow for a three-phase deal to move forward, leaving the question of a permanent ceasefire to the second phase.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down on the importance of defeating Hamas, as American officials reportedly sought to amend some of the language in the proposal in an attempt to bridge the differences between Israel and Hamas.
“We are committed to fighting until we achieve all of our objectives,” Netanyahu said during the weekly government meeting on Sunday.
These objectives are, “Eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages, ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel, and returning our residents securely to their homes in the south and the north,” he stated.
State Comptroller meets with Netanyahu, discuss evacuees, October 7 failures
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, Israeli media reported.
The comptroller presented the Prime Minister the state audit plan for the ongoing Swords of Iron operation with regard to civilian treatment after the outbreak of the war. In particular, they discussed the situation of evacuees, and the review of the IDF and its adaptation to the combat situation.
The comptroller also spoke with the Prime Minister about the gaps in the government's treatment of the home front that emerged during the auditor's tours and asked the Prime Minister to order all parties to cooperate fully with the audit teams, so that the citizens of Israel receive answers about the failures on October 7, on the political, military, and civilian side.
Netanyahu to announce Rafah ops. will wind down, war to enter third phase - Channel 13 report
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will reportedly announce in the coming days that IDF operations in Rafah are coming to a close and Israel is setting its sights on the third phase of the war, Channel 13 reported Sunday.
A senior Israeli official told Channel 13 that "the activity will continue with raids and airstrikes. The war will not end. We will act wherever there is intelligence about Hamas activity."
18 IDF soldiers wounded following UAV attack in northern Golan Heights
18 IDF soldiers were wounded as a result of an explosive UAV attack in the northern Golan Heights earlier on Sunday, the IDF announced Sunday evening.
One soldier was critically injured, and 17 soldiers were lightly injured. They were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified.
Following these events, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including an observation post in the area of Markaba.
An additional launcher was destroyed in the area of Ayta ash Shab, from which a projectile was fired towards northern Israel on Sunday, the IDF noted.
IDF artillery fired to remove multiple threats in southern Lebanon.
Netanyahu won’t attend US Embassy’s July 4 bash, due to war
Relations have still been tense between the strong allies over strategies regarding the Gaza war, the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza, and the pace of the flow of arms to Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t plan to attend the United States Embassy’s July 4 party, due to the ongoing IDF wars with Hamas in the south and Hezbollah in the north.
“Israel is in at war and the prime minister is busy managing it,” Netanyahu’s office said.
“Just as the Prime Minister did not participate in the [Israeli] Independence Day and Jerusalem Day ceremonies – so he deemed it appropriate not to attend the American Independence Day celebrations at the Ambassador’s Home,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated.
The party itself will be a toned-down affair in light of the war. The media, which typically attends, has not been invited. The traditional guest list is highly condensed, although some ministers have been invited. Foreign Minister Israel Katz is expected to attend.
US military destroys three Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in Red Sea
The US military said on Sunday it had destroyed three Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the past 24 hours in the Red Sea as part of a "self-defense engagement."
"It was determined the USVs presented an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," U.S. Central Command said in a post on X, Formerly Twitter.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says