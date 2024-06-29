Gallant links political flexibility to military solutions during northern border tour

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited an intelligence base on the northern border along with Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin who leads the Northern Command, Walla reported. They received a briefing on the operations being carried out to thwart terror cells and Hezbollah commanders on Friday.

Gallant later arrived at an Iron Dome battery along with the Air Defense Array commander - Brigadier General Gilad Biran. Gallant listened to what steps were being made to intercept drones and praised the soldiers for their precision.

"I came here to see you, [after arriving] from the United States," the defense minister told soldiers at the end of his visit. "I came here from one of our intelligence [bases,] and I see the ability to provide intelligence to both the defending and attacking forces, in all aspects, and the cooperation between the forces.

"I [spoke about] the possibility [of] a political option - a solution to reach a settlement process. After long hours of conversations with all the senior American officials, what gives us the flexibility to discuss political solutions is that we have military solutions,” Defense Minister Gallant added.

"In other words; if you have an alternative, someone will speak with you."

Preparedness and strategic outlook

The defense minister also emphasized Israel’s efforts in cultivating the alternatives that it has, saying the country is “preparing the military force for defense and offense, which can happen quickly,” while “preparing the political alternative, which is always preferable.

“We are not seeking war, but we are ready for it. And we will reach a T-junction crossroads, for both the enemy and us. If the enemy chooses war, we'll know what to do; if they choose a settlement, we will respond accordingly. I hope that is where things will lead, but knowing is impossible.

"I know it's not easy for you and the residents of the north. There is one thing I can tell you, and that is that Hezbollah and Lebanon are having a much harder time," Gallant continued. "It's easy to make declarations from the bunker; in the end, there are over 450 dead terrorists there, and the area is severely impacted, and therefore, the burden is much greater on the enemy than on us."