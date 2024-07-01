Shifa Hospital director among some 50 freed Gaza detainees

The IDF has released 50 Gaza detainees, including the director of Shifa Hospital Muhammad Abu Salmiya, who has been held by Israel since November, according to Palestinian reports.

"The situation in the prison is tragic and very difficult, and there must be a firm word from the resistance and the Arab people for the release of the prisoners," he said upon his return to Gaza.

Abu Salmiya was arrested in November when the IDF raided the hospital. The IDF statement, which was released following the arrest, read, "Evidence revealed that the hospital under his direct management served as a Hamas headquarters."

According to suspicion, the terror group used many hospital resources, including electricity, to maintain the system of tunnels it built under the medical center, where it also stored many weapons.

Abu Salmiya's arrest

About a month after the outbreak of the war, the IDF raided Shifa Hospital for the first time. In its activity, the fighters located tunnel shafts inside the hospital complex and many weapons. IDF launches new op. in Gaza's Shifa hospital, reporting terror activity (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

It also emerged that Hamas terrorists murdered the observer Noa Marciano inside the hospital. Documentation published at the time by Israel showed Hamas terrorists taking two hostages, a Nepali citizen and a Thai citizen, into Shifa Hospital, with one of them wounded and being led to a hospital bed while the other was walking.

In March, the IDF carried out an additional raid on the hospital. In it, more than a hundred terrorists were killed, and hundreds more were arrested. Among the terrorists arrested were senior Hamas commanders, most of whose names the IDF did not publish but made clear that they had great intelligence value.

Some of the commanders who were arrested were in contact with the top Hamas echelon and understood the organization's military logic and future intentions. They also knew the methods of operation, the infrastructure, and other secrets.

The second operation at the hospital was hailed as one of the most brilliant and creative operations since the beginning of the war, which contributed to changing the equation of the fight against Hamas.