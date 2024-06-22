Hamas terror base reconstructions: Shifa Hospital renovations seemingly began despite ongoing war

Renovation and reconstruction work at Shifa Hospital have most likely begun, various media outlets in the Arab world reported on Friday.

While the IDF is still operating against the terror organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, reconstruction work at Shifa Hospital has likely already underway. Footage circulating on social media shows the damaged structure with visible scaffolding outside, indicating that renovation work has likely commenced.

بعد تدمير أغلب مبانيه وقصف محيطه.. عمليات ترميم مستمرة لبعض أقسام مستشفى #الشفاء الطبي أكبر مشافي #غزة #الحدث pic.twitter.com/Kc7ZBktXSt — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) June 21, 2024

On October 27 of last year, an IDF spokesperson revealed intelligence indicating that Hamas had established its main command center and additional headquarters underneath Shifa Hospital. These headquarters were intended to be used as a human shield and prevent IDF attacks on terrorist infrastructure and senior Hamas members. Moreover, footage was also released showing Israeli hostages being led into the hospital by armed terrorists on October 7.

Funded by Malaysia, the Ministry of Health, and donations, work continues on the restoration of parts of the Al Shifa Hospital after it was burned, destroyed, and rendered out of service during the latest Israeli incursion. pic.twitter.com/Kdk1gAaaQ6 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 19, 2024

In addition, an IDF spokesperson revealed that Hamas terrorists murdered the hostage Noa Marciano inside the hospital. Following these incidents, the hospital director was arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for investigation. IDF operates at Shifa Hospital in Gaza, March 31, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Further evidence of Hamas activity in Shifa Hospital

Following the announcement of her murder in captivity, Marciano's parents claimed that a doctor from the hospital “chose to murder her instead of taking care of her,” the Jerusalem Post reported in early May, citing the Jewish Chronicle. Additionally, despite Hamas’ claims she died in an Israeli airstrike, according to an IDF statement, “the observed wounds appear more consistent with bullet injuries … may have suffered injuries related to a fall from a height,” the Jerusalem Post further reported.

In March IDF and Shin Bet special forces raided the hospital after intelligence confirmed Hamas had established a command center there. Approximately 200 terrorists were neutralized, including the head of Hamas's internal security operations Faack Mabhough, and about 800 suspects were detained, including senior Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad figures such as Mahmoud Kawasme.

The operation uncovered large sums of money and equipment designated for terrorism, as well as significant intelligence materials.