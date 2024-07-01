IDF announces death of Sergeant Ori Itzchak Hadad, 21, from the Nahal Brigade

Sergeant Ori Itzchak Hadad, 21, from Beersheba, from the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday.

During the incident in which Sergeant Ori Itzchak Hadad fell, another soldier from the Nahal Brigade was severely wounded. He was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

The Hesder Yeshivot Association mourned Sergeant Hadad, Walla reported. "Sergeant Ori Itzchak Hadad was a student at the Itamar Hesder Yeshiva and fell in the Mitzvah War. On behalf of the heads of the Hesder Yeshivot, all the rabbis, and the students, we embrace the family, the yeshiva's rabbis, its students, and alumni," the associated said.

"We pray for the decisive victory of our heroic soldiers over our despicable and cruel enemies. May his soul be bound in the bundle of life," they concluded.

Nahal Brigade operated in southern Gaza

Earlier in the afternoon in southern Gaza, the IDF announced that Nahal Brigade soldiers under the command of Division 162 identified a terrorist who launched an anti-tank missile at them in Rafah, and quickly directed the Israeli air force to eliminate the terrorist. Nahal Brigade Commander Colonel Yair Zuckerman in Rafah’s Shabura neighborhood, June 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Early in the morning, several alarms were activated in the Gaza border area, in Kibbutz Kissufim, Nir Oz, Dekel, Sufa, Sde Avraham, and in Ein Hashlosha.

Approximately 20 rockets were identified crossing from the Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip to the border area following the alarms. Some were intercepted, and there were no impacts and no casualties.