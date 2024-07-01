IDF announces death of Sergeant-Major Yehuda Geto by explosive device in Tulkarm

Sergeant-Major (Res.) Yehuda Geto, 22, from Pardess Hanna, an operational military driver, fell during operational activity in the area of the Menashe Regional Brigade.

He was killed by an explosive device in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm. The device was reportedly homemade and carried dozens of kilograms of explosive material, Israeli media reported.

In the same incident, another soldier was wounded.

The incident occurred during an operation to counter terrorism in the camp. According to the details of the initial investigation, a bomb exploded under a military vehicle where Geto, who served as a driver in the unit, and a commander were inside.

IDF believed there were no risk of explosives

The IDF said that the military vehicle was in an area where there was no risk of explosives, therefore no searches were conducted for them, Israeli media reported. Security forces operate in Tulkarm, May 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

After the explosion, the rest of the nearby soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment. ⁠During the activity, a UAV was fired at armed men in the area. The missile had fallen and a number of terrorists who arrived messed with the missile and it exploded, which resulted in the death of a Palestinian woman.

Head of the Pardes Hana Karkur local council, Yoni Hakimi, said: "Today, our town lost another one of its sons in the unbearably difficult war, the late Geto is the ninth victim in our community since the outbreak of the war

"The late Yehuda was a man of values ​​who grew up in a dear family for the love of the homeland. We send our heartfelt condolences to his parents, siblings and family. May his memory be a blessing."

Amir Bohbot contributed to this report.