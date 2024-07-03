Jerusalem Post
US military says it destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Yemen

By REUTERS

 The US military's Central Command said on Wednesday its forces successfully destroyed two radar sites in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and two uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours.



