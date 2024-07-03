US military says it destroyed two Houthi radar sites in Yemen

The US military's Central Command said on Wednesday its forces successfully destroyed two radar sites in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and two uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours.

