Netanyahu sends Ophir Falk to accompany hostage talk delegation, excludes security heads - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his advisor and confidant, Ophir Falk, with Mossad chief David Barnea to the hostage and ceasefire discussions in Qatar on Friday.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and IDF Reserves Major General Nitzan Alon, responsible for the hostages affairs, did not join the delegation. Representatives of the IDF and Shin Bet were also not included in the delegation.

A senior Israeli official said that Falk has no role in the negotiations themselves and was sent by Netanyahu to previous rounds under the guise of a "Kosher supervisor," due to suspicions Netanyahu held against members of the negotiating team.