Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu sends Ophir Falk to accompany hostage talk delegation, excludes security heads - report

By WALLA!
Updated: JULY 5, 2024 17:01

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his advisor and confidant, Ophir Falk, with Mossad chief David Barnea to the hostage and ceasefire discussions in Qatar on Friday.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and IDF Reserves Major General Nitzan Alon, responsible for the hostages affairs, did not join the delegation. Representatives of the IDF and Shin Bet were also not included in the delegation.

A senior Israeli official said that Falk has no role in the negotiations themselves and was sent by Netanyahu to previous rounds under the guise of a "Kosher supervisor," due to suspicions Netanyahu held against members of the negotiating team.



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Gantz vows support of hostages return plan suggested by Netanyahu
By ANA BERSKY
07/05/2024 04:37 PM
Russia claims two killed in Ukrainian airstrike on Donetsk region
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 03:30 PM
Mosquitoes captured in Israel found to have West Nile virus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2024 01:06 PM
Hezbollah says its leader meets Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 09:56 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2024 08:36 AM
President Herzog congratulates UK's Starmer for election win
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2024 08:25 AM
Iranians vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 07:31 AM
Left-wing champion Corbyn defeats Labour to win parliament seat
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 06:11 AM
Keir Starmer promises change after Labour's election victory
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 05:22 AM
UK left-wing politician Galloway loses his parliamentary seat
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 05:12 AM
Labour Party secures early election win in Houghton and Sunderland south
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 01:36 AM
Brazilian federal police accuse ex-president Bolsonaro of embezzling
By REUTERS
07/04/2024 11:49 PM
US military eliminates Houthi threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 10:48 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 10:11 PM
IDF announces one fallen soldier, on severely wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2024 09:33 PM