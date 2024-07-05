IDF seizes weapons cache in Jordan Valley Division region

IDF soldiers confiscated combat equipment found in In the Jordan Valley Division region, the IDF reported on Friday.

Unit 636 reconnaissance soldiers identified suspicious movement in the Jordan Valley Division region, and called IDF forces from Battalion 41 and Yagal Police Unit to the location. There, the security forces found 3 pistols, 8 M-16 rifle magazines, combat accessories, and rifle grips.

Weapons and other combat equipment confiscated by Israeli forces on 5.7.2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT, POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The weapons were transferred to the central unit of the Northern District Police for further examination.