White House says Biden staying in race ahead of critical primetime interview

By HANNAH SARISOHN

President Joe Biden is preparing for what will be the most defining interview of his decades long political career which airs Friday night in primetime where he's tasked with proving to the American people and the world he's capable of leading amid growing global crises and domestic division. 

Earlier on Friday, the White House said Biden is preparing for the interview just like any other interview he's done throughout his career. 

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Biden is looking forward to the interview and addressing the American people. 

"The President, the campaign, has spoken very clearly about this," Jean-Pierre said. "He is, and I'm going to quote what the president is saying, he's staying in the race. He's not going anywhere."



