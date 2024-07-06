Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Fourth Democratic lawmaker calls on Biden to exit presidential race

By REUTERS

US Representative Mike Quigley called on Friday for President Joe Biden to exit the 2024 election race, becoming the fourth congressional Democrat to do so.

"Mr. President, your legacy is set. We owe you the greatest debt of gratitude. The only thing that you can do now to cement that for all time and prevent utter catastrophe is to step down and let someone else do this," Quigley, who represents Illinois in the House of Representatives, told MSNBC.

The other three lawmakers who have called on Biden to drop out are Lloyd Doggett, Raul Grijalva and Seth Moulton.

They are all House lawmakers.



Related Tags
Joe Biden Headline
86% of Democrats say they would vote for Biden, a decrease since Feb.
By REUTERS
07/06/2024 01:40 AM
Lloyd Austin expresses support for Gallant to close hostage release deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2024 11:53 PM
Biden emphasizes his intention to remain in the election race
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2024 10:49 PM
Hezbollah rocket attacks North: IAF responds, two soldiers injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2024 10:35 PM
Slovak PM Fico makes first public appearance since assassination attempt
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 10:30 PM
White House says Joe Biden staying in presidential race
By HANNAH SARISOHN
07/05/2024 09:20 PM
Biden likely to see Israel's Netanyahu this month, White House says
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 08:58 PM
Biden had check-in with doctor about cold, White House says
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 08:40 PM
Fire in Eilat residential building injures 25; two severely
By DR. ITAY GAL , PELED ARBELI
07/05/2024 08:04 PM
Illegal immigrant caught infiltrating Israeli Rimonim-Ofek Prison
By SHLOMI HELLER
07/05/2024 08:03 PM
IDF confiscates weapons cache in Jordan Valley Division
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2024 07:54 PM
US President Joe Biden says he can still beat Trump in elections
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 07:35 PM
IDF responds to Hezbollah missile strikes on Zar'it and Mount Dov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2024 07:07 PM
New UK PM Starmer appoints David Lammy as foreign minister
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 06:16 PM
Russia claims two killed in Ukrainian airstrike on Donetsk region
By REUTERS
07/05/2024 03:30 PM