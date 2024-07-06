Jerusalem Post
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists, military infrastructure in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli air force aircraft struck a number of Hezbollah targets and terrorists in southern Lebanon overnight, the IDF stated on Saturday morning.

Among the targets hit were terrorists operating in the area of Bint Jbeil as well as terror and military infrastructure in the areas of Kfarkela, Bint Jbeil, and Yarine, the IDF noted.

IAF strikes on Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. July 6, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Later, on Saturday morning, hostile aircraft intrusion sirens sounded in northern Israel.



