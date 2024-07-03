Senior Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli strike, two security sources say

A senior field commander in the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah was killed in an Israeli strike on Wednesday outside of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, two security sources told Reuters.

The target was the commander of the Aziz unit on the southern front in Hezbollah, Abu Ali Nasser. He is considered one of the most senior commanders in Hezbollah killed so far in the war.

The sources said that the commander was responsible for a section of Hezbollah's operations along the border frontier, where the group has been exchanging fire with the IDF since October in parallel with the Gaza War.

They said that he was of the same rank and importance to the group as Taleb Abdallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike in June and was the most senior Hezbollah field commander to be killed by the Israeli military in the last eight months of hostilities.

Will Hezbollah fire another large barrage of rockets?

Hezbollah fired its largest barrages of drones and rockets in retaliation for Abdallah's killing. There was no immediate comment from the group on the senior commander killed in Wednesday's strike. Members of Hezbollah attend the funeral of Taleb Abdallah, also known as Abu Taleb, a senior field commander of Hezbollah who was killed by what security forces say was an Israel strike yesterday night, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon June 12, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

This is a developing story.