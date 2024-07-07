Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gov. to approve 1.03% cut-off in ministries' budget for aid to Gaza border communities - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 7, 2024 08:57

The government is set to approve on Sunday morning a 1.03% reduction in the budget of governmental offices in order to finance aid for the Gaza border communities, KAN news reported.

Canada police charge Syrian returnee with terrorism offenses
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 05:13 AM
Three children killed in Sydney house fire treated as homicide by police
By REUTERS
07/07/2024 04:55 AM
Hollywood film producer Jon Landau passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2024 01:55 AM
Gafni tells Netanyahu he 'desecrated Shabbat'
By YAKI ADAMKER
07/07/2024 12:37 AM
Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 11:03 PM
Mossad head conveys that no changes should be made to hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 08:06 PM
UAV strikes vehicle in Baalbek, Lebanon, killing one
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 07:54 PM
Explosions heard in Hatzor Haglilit, northern Israel, no sirens heard
By MAARIV
07/06/2024 06:09 PM
EU law enforcement agency removes antisemitic content online
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 03:41 PM
IDF operates in Balata, Nablus, six Palestinians injured
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/06/2024 03:12 PM
Body of missing Israeli man and his partner found in Philippines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 01:18 PM
Egypt's Sisi, Syria's Assad discuss Middle East, war in Gaza
By MAARIV
07/06/2024 12:49 PM
Hamas health ministry: Gaza death toll reaches 38,098
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 12:46 PM
Putin congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian, calls for bilateral cooperation
By REUTERS
07/06/2024 11:11 AM
Fourth Democratic lawmaker calls on Biden to exit presidential race
By REUTERS
07/06/2024 02:40 AM