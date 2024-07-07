The government is set to approve on Sunday morning a 1.03% reduction in the budget of governmental offices in order to finance aid for the Gaza border communities, KAN news reported.
Gov. to approve 1.03% cut-off in ministries' budget for aid to Gaza border communities - report
By REUTERS07/07/2024 05:13 AM
