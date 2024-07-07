Iranian warship suffers accident in port of Bandar Abbas, several suffering minor wounds

The Iranian Navy frigate Sahand suffered an accident in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, the Iranian Student News Agency reported on Sunday.

"As Sahand was being repaired at the wharf, it lost its balance due to water ingress. Fortunately...the vessel is being returned to balance quickly," the official news agency IRNA reported, citing a navy statement.

It did not specify when the accident occurred. State media carried a picture of a capsized ship and said several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A part of the frigate went under water, according to Iranian state media Mehr News Agency. Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The result of a technical failure

The incident is rumored to be the result of a technical failure during a repair operation, according to Mehr News Agency.

The Sahand frigade is part of the Southern Fleet of Iran's Navy.