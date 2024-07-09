Jerusalem Post
IAF jets strike building in which were Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF successfully intercepted most of the launches that had been fired from the Rab El Thalathine area in southern Lebanon toward northern Israel's Misgave Am area, the military said on Tuesday. 

Israel Air Force jets strike a Hezbollah military building in southern Lebanon. July 9, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The IDF also said that forces of the 91st Division identified two Hezbollah terrorists entering a military building in the area from which the launches had been fired. 

Israel Air Force jets subsequently struck the building. 

Israel launches airstrike near Syria's Baniyas, Syrian news agency says
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 03:58 PM
Rabbi Yehuda Deri, brother of Arye Deri, dies at age 66
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 03:28 PM
Hezbollah publishes more drone footage appearing to show northern Israel
By WALLA!
07/09/2024 02:13 PM
Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 38,243 killed since October 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 01:58 PM
Hezbollah announces death of member Ali Hussein Wizani
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 11:52 AM
UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 11:28 AM
Suspicious package arrives at national security ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , ANNA BARSKY
07/09/2024 10:51 AM
Israeli forces operate in Tulkarm, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 10:32 AM
Incident reported east of Yemen's Nishtun, maritime organization says
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 09:29 AM
Israel's gov't to provide October 7 failure docs to Matanyahu Englman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 08:56 AM
Turkey launches Turksat 6A satellite: New phase in satellite production
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 08:43 AM
Yehuda Fuchs: 'All IDF commanders make mistakes, trust the military'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 08:27 AM
Russian airports Restricted after Ukrainian drone attack
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 08:27 AM
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 07:52 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: Five Indian soldiers killed in convoy attack
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 07:34 AM