IAF jets strike building in which were Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon

The IDF successfully intercepted most of the launches that had been fired from the Rab El Thalathine area in southern Lebanon toward northern Israel's Misgave Am area, the military said on Tuesday.

Israel Air Force jets strike a Hezbollah military building in southern Lebanon. July 9, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The IDF also said that forces of the 91st Division identified two Hezbollah terrorists entering a military building in the area from which the launches had been fired.

Israel Air Force jets subsequently struck the building.